Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will miss his team's Premier League clash against title rivals Chelsea after returning a positive COVID-19 result. The German manager is currently isolating and assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will lead the team.

Jürgen Klopp will miss our meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2022

