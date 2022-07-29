This is Chelsea's final friendly fixture before the beginning of the new season and they take on Italian outfit Udinese. The clash will be played at the Dacia Arena in Italy on July 29, 2022 (late Friday night) as both the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chelsea vs Udinese, pre-season friendly live streaming details can scroll down below. Kalidou Koulibaly Transfer News: Chelsea Sign Senegalese Centre-Back From Napoli on Four-Year Deal.

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their 4-0 thrashing against Arsenal in the previous friendly fixture. The Blues are likely to give some minutes to new signing Kalidou Koulibaly. Meanwhile, have had mixed results in their pre-season so far and will hope to end it on a positive note.

When is Chelsea vs Udinese, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea vs Udinese friendly clash will be played at the Dacia Stadium in Italy on July 30, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 12:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Chelsea vs Club America, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of Chelsea vs Udinese in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the match on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Chelsea vs Club America, Club Friendlies 2022?

Chelsea vs Udinese, clash will be available on online platforms. Fans can tune into The 5th Stand app and website to catch the live streaming of pre-season match online.

