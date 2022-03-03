Chennaiyin FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on March 03, 2022 (Thursday) as both teams enter the match with different objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

Chennaiyin FC are winless in their last five games in the league, having lost four of them. The two-time champions have had a difficult season but will be hoping to end it on a high with a win. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan have the top spot in their sight but need to bet perfect in their final two fixtures to achieve that.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The match will take place on March 3, 2022 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the CFC vs ATKMB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

