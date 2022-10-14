A classic southern derby is on the cards when Chennaiyin FC take on Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League. The match is one to watch out for as both teams have had winning starts this season and are looking in good form at the momentum. While Bengaluru FC beat NorthEast United FC in their opener, Chennaiyin FC showed a never-say-die spirit in their first match of the ISL campaign against ATK Mohun Bagan and staged a late comeback to walk away with all three points on offer. Both sides would have momentum in their stride and this southern derby, to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, is set to be a very exciting one. East Bengal FC 1–2 FC Goa, ISL 2022–23: Edu Bedia's Injury Time Goal Hands Gaurs Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Bengaluru FC would take confidence from the fact that they are undefeated in their last six matches against Chennayin FC. With a deadly duo upfront in Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri, the Blues would look to take all three points. Chennaiyin, who became the third team to reach 50 wins in the tournament, will rely a lot on players like Kwame Karikari and Rahim Ali once again.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2022-22 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on October 14, 2022 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2022-23, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the BFC vs CFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

