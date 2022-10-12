Edu Bedia netted a goal in the 94th minute as FC Goa emerged victorious in the season's first outing. Brandon Fernandes in the seventh minute opened the scoring for FC Goa and went into the first-half with a 1-0 lead. In the 64th minute, Cleiton Silva took a spot kick and levelled the score. Media eventually slotted late winner.

Watch Goal Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)