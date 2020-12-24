Cristiano Ronaldo has flown to Dubai for his winter break and will also be attending the Globe Soccer Award ceremony on Sunday. The Juventus star has also been confirmed speaker for the Dubai International Sports Conference which will also be held on Sunday. But as Ronaldo lets his hair down, the five-time is quite particular about his routine and headed to the gym for sweating it out. He was seen working out with Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the crowned Prince of Dubai. Ronaldo shared a picture of the workout on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Merry Christmas to Fans in This Captivating Video Shared by Juventus.

Team Juventus has allowed the players to visit the other country for the winter break until next week. However, during the holiday, the players have been asked to be careful so that they don't get in touch with the disease as the perils of COVID-19 is still looming around. Now, let's have a look at the post shared by Ronaldo and the crowned Prince of Dubai.

Cristiano Ronaldo last played for Juventus in the home game against Fiorentino which they lost by 3-0. The fans were quite shocked with the loss and they took to social media to troll the Bianconeri. Ronaldo took to social media and apologised to the fans for the disgusting season and also added that season is far from over.

