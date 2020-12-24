It is Christmas time! And all our favourite sports stars are busy in celebrating the festival. With festivities all around, Cristiano Ronaldo in a special video wished his fans Merry Christmas! Juventus shared a video of Ronaldo at a dinning table, ready to relish Christmas delicacies! However, there is a twist to the video, as a voice in the background is constantly reminding the football star about something he has forgot to do. Georgina Rodriguez Poses With Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Calls Him 'My Sweet Little Man' (View Pic).

After initial hiccups, Ronaldo finally realises that he has to wish fans on the occasion of Christmas. ".......And now the 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘤𝘩 to a #XmasReunion, brought to you by @cristiano!," wrote Juventus in the caption of the video.

Here’s the Christmas 2020 Special Video

Recently, Ronaldo in an Instagram post gave up a summary of year 2020 was for him and team Juventus. “Yesterday, with a poor performance and a result far from acceptable, we closed our scheduled games for 2020, a special year in many particular ways. Empty stadiums, COVID protocols, postponed games, long stoppages and a very tight calendar. But this is no excuse for anything. We know that we have to give more of ourselves, in order to play better and to win in a more consistent way,” Ronaldo wrote.

“We are Juventus! And we simply cannot accept anything less than excellence on the pitch! I hope this short stoppage may help us to come back stronger and more united than ever, because the season is still far from over and in the end we believe that we will, once again, celebrate with our tiffosi. Believe in us, trust our team as much as we trust you, and we will deliver! Fino Alla Fine!,” CR added.

