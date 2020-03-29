Cristiano Ronaldo Left Real Madrid Because of Lionel Messi, Says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo shocked one and all when he left Real Madrid in 2018 and joined Serie A club Juventus. Football fans went berserk with CR7’s move and theories behind his decision were derived. Recently, Jamie Carragher also presented his opinion on Ronaldo’s shift and the former Liverpool defender believes that Ronaldo went to Juventus in order to be considered a better player than Lionel Messi. Before Carragher, several fans also believed that Ronaldo might have gone to Serie A because of the Barcelona captain and now, Carragher’s statement has given more fire to the speculation. Cristiano Ronaldo Agrees for Pay Cut of 3.8 Million Euros Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

During an interview with CaughtOffside, the former Liverpool player called Ronaldo’s move ‘clever’ and believes that the star striker left Real Madrid in order to shift the attention from Messi. “I think that’s why Ronaldo’s moved (from Real Madrid to Juventus). I think he knows that he’s always been seen as just behind Messi, so I think Ronaldo’s quite clever,” he said during the interview.

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid way back in 2009 and his stint with the La Liga side was stupendous. In 438 matches with the club, CR7 registered 450 goals and guided the side to numerous victories. He also played a crucial role in guiding the Los Blancos to four Champions League title.

During this time, Ronaldo and Messi were also seen competing against each other on numerous occasions and their mini battle enthralled one and all. As of now, both the stars are spending their family time in quarantine and the footballing events all around the world came to a halt amid the COVID-19 Outbtreak.