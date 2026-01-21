Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr return to action on 21 January 2026, as they travel to the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium to face Damac in a Round 17 Saudi Pro League 2025-26 fixture. Al-Nassr currently sits in second place in the standings, trailing leaders Al-Hilal, and will be eager to maintain pressure at the top of the table. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Damac vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Damac vs Al-Nassr Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 17.

Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Abha

Time: 11:00 PM IST. How to Watch Damac vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have only one option to follow the Saudi Pro League action live: Digital Streaming: The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. Smart TV Access: Fans can watch the action on larger screens by using the FanCode app on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or JioSTB. Tata Play Users: Subscribers can also access the match via the dedicated FanCode Sports channel (Channel 475) on their set-top boxes. TV Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Damac vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country.



Team News and Match Context

Al-Nassr head into this fixture following a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab last weekend. Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently leads the league's scoring charts with 15 goals this season, is expected to lead the line alongside Sadio Mané and Anderson Talisca. Manager Jorge Jesus has a nearly full-strength squad to choose from, though he may rotate some personnel ahead of a busy February schedule.

Damac, led by manager Armando Evangelista, find themselves in a more precarious position. Currently 15th in the league, they are hovering just above the relegation zone. Despite their lower ranking, Damac have proven to be a resilient side at home in Abha, recently securing a spirited 1-1 draw against Al-Fayha. They will be looking to local star Kévin Nkoudou to provide the offensive spark against the Riyadh giants.

