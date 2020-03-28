Cristiano Ronaldo Agrees for Pay Cut of 3.8 Million Euros Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the crisis of coronavirus grappling the world, Juventus has offered a pay cut to the players. Now, as per the recent report, Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted the pay cut of 3.8 million euros on a total salary of 31 million. Which means Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a drop of 12 per cent on his salary. As per a report by Tuttosport, “the Turin club forward has accepted a reduction of his file during the COVID-19 crisis. Her salary has been cut by 3.8 million euros on a total salary of 31 million. A drop of 12%.” From Cristiano Ronaldo's First Goal for Bianconeri to His Gravity-Defying Header Against Sampdoria, Check out Five Best Goals of CR7 for Juventus (Watch Video).

In fact, there have been reports that all the Juventus players have accepted the pay cuts. As per reports, the team captain Giorgio Chiellini discussed the situation with club President Andrea Agnelli and sporting Director Fabio Partici. The three further asked about the same to all the leading players of the club goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and defender Leonardo Bonucci and Ronaldo. All the three have agreed to the pay cut and thus the decision was made.

However, it’s not the same with Serie B players. Paleari who plays for Cittadella said, “We are not all Cristiano Ronaldo, who can do without his wage for two months and his situation would not change much. If we did not get our salaries.” Talking about CR7, Like many other sports personalities, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner also did his bit to help the patients of coronavirus. He was recently in the news for extending financial support to the hospitals in Portugal. He donated a couple of ICUs and also paid for the ventilator machines.