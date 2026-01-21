Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: FC Barcelona travel to the Czech capital tonight on 21 January 2026, for a high-stakes UEFA Champions League 2025-26 encounter against Slavia Prague. Currently 15th in the league phase table with 10 points, Hansi Flick’s side is in urgent pursuit of a top-eight finish to avoid the knockout play-off round. Facing a Slavia side that sits 33rd and is yet to secure a win in this year's competition, the Catalan giants are clear favourites but must navigate a squad missing several key stars. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Slavia Prague vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Slavia Prague’s Fortuna Arena is expected to be at its 19,370-capacity limit for the visit of the five-time European champions. Despite their low standing, Slavia have been domestically dominant and will look to exploit a Barcelona defence that looked vulnerable in their recent 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad.

With Yamal and Torres out, Hansi Flick is expected to start Marcus Rashford or the young Fermín López on the wings, with Robert Lewandowski leading the line. Lewandowski is particularly motivated tonight, as the veteran striker is looking to end a rare Champions League goal drought that has persisted through the current league phase.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

In India, the Sony Sports Network remains the official destination for the UEFA Champions League. The match will be televised live across their premium sports channels with English commentary.

For digital viewers, the game will be available for live streaming via the SonyLIV app and website. Due to the late 1:30 am IST start time, supporters are advised to check their active subscriptions and local listings before the match begins. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

Match Fact

Detail Information Fixture Slavia Prague vs FC Barcelona Competition UEFA Champions League (Matchday 7) Date Thursday, 22 January 2026 (India) Kick-off Time 1:30 am IST Venue Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic Live Telecast (India) Sony Sports Network Live Streaming (India) SonyLIV Barcelona Status 15th (10 Points) Slavia Prague Status 33rd (3 Points) Lamine Yamal Status Unavailable (Suspended)

Team News and Key Figures

The most significant news for Barcelona is the absence of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. The 18-year-old winger has been ruled out of tonight's clash after picking up his third yellow card of the competition against Eintracht Frankfurt, triggering an automatic one-match suspension.

Yamal is joined on the sidelines by Ferran Torres, who is nursing a hamstring injury, and Marc-André ter Stegen, who has been granted permission to miss the trip as he finalises a loan move to Girona. Long-term absentees Gavi and Andreas Christensen also remain unavailable. In a boost for the visitors, Brazilian captain Raphinha has returned to the squad after recovering from a thigh bruise.

