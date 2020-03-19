‘Cristiano Ronaldo, You Are Our Guardian Angel,’ Says Georgina Rodriguez in a Heartfelt Note on Father’s Day (See Pics)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez with their kids (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been going strong for a long time now. The two do not leave any opportunity to flaunt their love for each other on social media. March 19, 2020, is celebrated as Father’s day in Spain and Portugal. Georgina took to social media and wrote a heartfelt post to wish the star footballer and called him the guardian angel of the family. Georgina took to social media and shared an adorable picture of the family chilling on the beachside. In many countries, June 19 is celebrated as Father's day but in Catholic countries of Europe, it has been celebrated on March 19 since the Middle Ages. Cristiano Ronaldo Kisses Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Wishes Everyone Happy New Year 2020 (View Pics).

As of now, CR7 is in Medeira for quarantine and was in his native city to visit his ailing mother after she suffered from a heart attack. But after the coronavirus hit the world, many of the sporting events including the Serie A 2020 was postponed until Apil 3, 2020. The Juventus forward is currently with his mother on Medeira along with his kids. The star footballer was seen sunbathing and was flaunted his abs as Georgina went out shopping. For now, check out the post by Georgina.

The outspread of the coronavirus has led to a cancellation of many events across the world. The English Premier League has also been postponed further to April 30, 2020, due to the massive outbreak of the coronavirus. Which means there would be no matches in England as per the directives of the government. The season would obviously go beyond June 1, 2020.