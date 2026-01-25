Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: St James' Park plays host to a high-stakes Premier League 2025-26 encounter on 25 January, as Newcastle United face Aston Villa. With both clubs harbouring ambitions for Champions League qualification, this fixture is viewed as a pivotal "six-pointer." Newcastle arrive bolstered by a convincing midweek European victory over PSV Eindhoven, while Unai Emery’s third-placed Villa look to rebound from a recent domestic stumble against Everton to keep their title challenge on track. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Newcastle boast a formidable record at St James' Park, remaining unbeaten in their last eight league outings at home. Historically, the Tyneside venue has been a difficult ground for the visitors; Aston Villa have not secured a league win here since 2005.

Despite this, Villa remain one of the most clinical sides in the division this season. Occupying third place, they currently lead the chasing pack behind the title leaders. A victory today would not only break their Newcastle hoodoo but also consolidate their position in the top three as the league enters its final third.

How to Watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Newcastle vs Aston Villa match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select HD TV channels, subject to scheduling. EPL 2025–26: Ruben Amorim to Enzo Maresca, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Match Fact

Feature Details Match Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Date Sunday, 25 January 2026 Kick-off Time 7:30 PM IST Venue St James' Park, Newcastle League Position Newcastle (8th) / Aston Villa (3rd) Referee Jarred Gillett Live Stream (India) JioHotstar TV Channel (India) Star Sports Select 1/HD

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Team News and Key Players

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe faces a late fitness test for captain Bruno Guimaraes, who suffered a suspected ankle injury during the week. The Magpies are already navigating a defensive shortage with Fabian Schar and Tino Livramento sidelined. However, the form of Harvey Barnes and Yoane Wissa, who both impressed in European competition, provides Newcastle with significant goalscoring threat.

Aston Villa’s squad depth is also being tested. The visitors will be without influential midfielder John McGinn (knee) and long-term absentee Boubacar Kamara. There are also doubts surrounding goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who missed the club’s recent trip to Turkey. Should Martinez be unavailable, Marco Bizot is expected to continue between the posts behind a defensive line anchored by Pau Torres.

