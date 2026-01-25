Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Emirates Stadium takes centre stage on 25 January, as Premier League 2025-26 leaders Arsenal host Manchester United in a high-stakes Matchday 23 encounter. Mikel Arteta's side, currently seven points clear at the top of the table, are looking to solidify their title charge following a strong midweek European showing. Meanwhile, a revitalised Manchester United, led by interim manager Michael Carrick, arrives in North London buoyed by a significant 2-0 derby victory over Manchester City last weekend. EPL 2025–26: Ruben Amorim to Enzo Maresca, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Arsenal enter the fixture as heavy favourites, boasting an impeccable home record this season. The Gunners have been largely unstoppable at the Emirates, and confidence is high following their 3–1 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

For Manchester United, this match represents a critical test of their recent resurgence under Michael Carrick. Currently sitting in fifth place, the Red Devils are firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification. Their tactical setup is expected to mirror the disciplined counter-attacking style that dismantled Manchester City last week.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Man United match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select HD TV channels, subject to scheduling.Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture Arsenal vs Manchester United Date Sunday, 25 January 2026 Kick-off Time 10:00 PM IST Venue Emirates Stadium, London Referee Craig Pawson Live Stream (India) JioHotstar TV Channel (India) Star Sports Select 1/HD

Arsenal vs Manchester United Team News and Key Players

Manager Mikel Arteta faces a selection dilemma in attack between the fit-again Gabriel Jesus, who scored twice in midweek, and summer signing Viktor Gyokeres. Defensively, the hosts could be reinforced by the return of Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie, both of whom returned to training on Friday, potentially leaving only youngster Max Dowman on the injury list.

The visitors remain without defender Matthijs de Ligt, whose recovery from a back problem has faced minor setbacks. Joshua Zirkzee is also expected to miss the trip due to a knock, but the squad is otherwise in a good place, according to Carrick, with new signing Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha expected to lead the threat on the break.

