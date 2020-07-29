All eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo who has been currently eyeing the Golden Boot 2019-20 in Serie A could be rested for the entire season of Italian League. Reports suggest that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the Champions League 2019-20 which starts from August 8, 2020. The team is all set to play against Lyon in the Round of 16. However, the team has included him in the squad of 22, but it is very likely that he might not feature in the match. There's still no clarity is Ronaldo would be featuring in the match or not. Cagliari vs Juventus Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Serie A 2019-20, Here Are Match Results of Last Five CAG vs JUV Football Games.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the Bianconeri will rest the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for the rest of the season and have asked him to focus on the Champions League 2019-20. Also the team also already clinched their ninth title Serie A title and it would be futile to make their important players in the remaining games. Juventus would be playing the last game of the Serie A 2019-20 on August 2, 2020, against Roma.

Talking about the game being hosted by Cagliari, even Paulo Dybala has been ousted due to an injury. The last time when the two teams came across each other in January 2020, CR7 had scored a hat-trick and helped the team win the game by 4-0. If the team happens to rest the Portugal star, it is very likely that he might miss out on the Golden Boot which would go to Lazio's Ciro Immobile. For now, all the fans would be hoping to see CR7 in action for the match against Cagliari.

