Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked heavily with the clubs like Manchester United and PSG for a long time now and it is said that the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner could don the jersey of one of these two destinations. But if the latest reports are to believed, the Portugal star has already decided about his future and is believed to be staying at Juventus for 2021-22 season. Not very long ago even his teammate Danilo had said that Juventus still needs CR7 for the kind of results he brings to the table. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Winning Euro 2020 Golden Boot, Juventus Congratulates CR7.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo will be staying with the Bianconeri as none of his representatives have signalled about his move from the club. It was widely reported that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjear had also been in touch with CR7. Even Real Madrid and PSG were keeping an eye on the moves of the Portugal star. In fact, Neymar Jr had expressed his desire to play alongside CR7.

However, Juventus football director Federico Cherubini had silenced all the rumours and said that he is going to stay with the club. In one of the interviews, he had said that CR7 still remains a vital part of the club and former Real Madrid player has shown no signs of leaving the club. There has been no sign from Ronaldo about a possible move ... and no sign from Juve," Cherubini had said. Only time will tell us about the whereabouts of CR7, but going by this report, CR7 will stay with Juve for upcoming season of Serie A.

