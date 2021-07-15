Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at Juventus. For a while now, it was said that CR7 could look for a new club after Euro 2020 but now the Binaconeri Director Pavel Nedved has confirmed the news of the Portugal star staying back at Juventus. On the eve of launching the calendar for the Serie A 2021-22, he was asked this question and the Director said that CR7 has shown no signs of leaving Turin and is currently on a holiday. He further revealed that CR7 will be back by July 25, 2021 as per the schedule. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Two Stalwarts To Take on Each Other on This Date, Check Full Serie A 2021-22 Fixtures.

“Cristiano is on holiday. We have no signal from his entourage that he wants to leave. We’re waiting for him and he will return around July 25 as scheduled," he said. Nedved said at the unveiling of the calendar for the 2021-2022 season. Many players from Juventus including Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie and others reported for the medical camp ahead of the season. While everyone knew that CR7 is currently holidaying with his family after Euro 2020, there were speculations if the former Real Madrid player would continue his stint with Juventus.

But with the statement by Juventus Director, the rumours have called flat. Ronaldo was linked to the likes of PSG and Manchester United for a while now. In fact it was widely reported that Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is in touch with CR7 on a daily basis and he could even have to accept a wage cut if he wishes to go back to his former club. But for now, it looks like CR7 is staying back in Turin.

