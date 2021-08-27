Cristiano Ronaldo transfers news something that has been all over the Internet in the last two days. PSG was also linked to the CR7 and it was reported quite widely that they may rope into the services of the Juventus star and he could join Lionel Messi. But last night at the UEFA Award 2021, PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi was speaking to the press ahead of the event. The PSG owner confirmed that the club is not in touch with Ronaldo amid the Juventus star's transfer rumours. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Slams Cristiano Ronaldo for Possible Move at Manchester City, Questions CR7’s Loyalty!

"We haven’t even thought about it," he said. Prior to this Ronaldo was also asked about his PSG move by one of his Portugal teammate Jose Fonte. CR7 could only laugh off the rumours and had nothing more to say. With this, the rumours of Ronaldo going to Manchester City. It is said that the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner is also in touch with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City is also in a rush to sign CR7 after they missed out on Harry Kane. The transfer window for this season will end on August 31, 2021. The English captain confirmed that he wants to stay with Tottenham Hotspurs.

It is also reported that Pep Guardiola is in constant touch with the Man City board and is overlooking the signing formalities. Cristiano Ronaldo is believed to have emptied his locker from Juventus and will not be featuring in the upcoming matches of the club.

