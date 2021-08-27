The transfer market is buzzing with reports of Cristiano Ronaldo making a move to Manchester City. This possible move has surely not gone down well with Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed him for the same. In the press conference, he was asked about Ronaldo's possible move to which he questioned the Portugal star's loyalty. "When I played for Manchester United, if a rival club would try to sign me and I'd gone to a rival club, where's the loyalty?" Solskjaer said while addressing the media. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: CR7 Reportedly in Touch With Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola, Portugal Star Wants to Leave Juventus Immediately.

He further explained that loyalty is the highest-ranked value for him. He also slammed Ronaldo's move and opined, "I know we're professional but when you play for Man Utd, you don't go to Man City." The Manchester United manager also said that there are way too many names who have not agreed to such moves. If CR7's move to Manchester City happens, he will join the likes of Andrew Cole, Owen Hargreaves, Carlos Tevez and Peter Schmeichel who have played for both clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly offered a two-year contract at Manchester City. It is said that CR7 is already in talks with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and has told Juventus that he will be quitting soon. As per reports, Ronaldo will not be available for Juventus' next match and has already emptied his locker. If CR7's move to City materialises this would be yet another big summer transfer before the window shuts on August 31, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2021 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).