Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi is something that's hotel debated by the fans. The fans, footballers and even the pundits have debated about who between the two is better. But now Tom Crawford, a mathematician at the University of Oxford has made an attempt to settle the debate between Messi and Ronaldo. The mathematician developed an algorithm to determine who is the real GOAT and the algorithm has its result. Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be on number one with Lionel Messi following him on number two. Gareth Bale Confident of Cristiano Ronaldo Doing Well in Manchester United, Says 'His Goal Scoring Ability is Matched by No One Else'.

Former footballer Pele stands on number three, Ferenc Puskas is on the fourth spot. Now we are sure that Ronaldo fans will be flaunting these stats put out by Tom Crowford. We might get a definitive answer to who between Messi and Ronaldo is the real GOAT and the fans might still have a divided opinion about the same. Talking about Messi and Ronaldo, both are in their 30's but the stalwarts have refused to let their age cast a shadow on their performances. If one may recall, Lionel Messi ended up being the top goalscorer at the La Liga in the last season.

Ditto with CR7 who emerged as the highest goal-scorer at Serie A 2020-21 season. Recently Ronaldo became the highest goal scorer of all time for his national team Portugal. Both the players were a part of this eventful summer transfer where Ronaldo moved to his former club Manchester United and Messi moved to PSG.

