Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United is touted to be quite a historic one. This has evoked reactions from many of CR7's former teammates and this also included Gareth Bale. Ronaldo's former teammate said that he's quite confident of Ronaldo doing well in the Premier League. During an interview, Ronaldo said that he has proven himself all around the world and this time things will be different. Bale further revealed that he is also is excited for Ronaldo's debut like anyone else. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts his Manchester United Jersey No 7 Ahead of the Premier League 2021–22 Match.

"He's done everything there is in football. His goalscoring ability is matched by no one else.[I am] excited for it like everyone else," he said in an interview with Sky Sports. Ronaldo was last seen in action for his national side Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021 for the game against Ireland. With this, he became the highest goal-scorer in international football. However, Cristiano Ronaldo could not play the second game as he faced a one-match ban for his shirtless celebrations.

Post this, Ronaldo joined the Manchester United training session and was also seen meeting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The pictures of the training went viral on social media. Ronaldo will be donning the number 7 which was previously worn by Edinson Cavani prior to this at Manchester United. It's still not clear about when will CR7 debut for United but the fans are hoping that he will be seen playing for the Red Devils for the game against Newcastle.

