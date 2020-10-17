Italian champions Juventus will look to keep up the pressure on Atalanta and AC Milan when it plays an away game against Crotone. The Andre Pirlo managed team are still adapting to his brand of football but they can ill afford to drop points in the early stages of the championship. The game is a mismatch on many levels though with opposition Crotone failing to earn a single point so far. They look like an early candidate for relegation unless they buckle up and start winning games. Playing against Juventus will not be easy though considering the wide gulf in class between the two clubs. Crotone versus Juventus will be telecasted on Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 12:15 am IST. Juventus Chief Backs Cristiano Ronaldo After Coronavirus Protocol Violation Claim By Italian Sports Minister.

Ahmad Benali and Giuseppe Cuomo are major doubts for Crotone owing to fitness issues. Emanuel Riviere is ready to be deployed in the starting eleven but could well settle for a place on the bench. Vladimir Golemic in defence has the task to cut out Juventus' defence-splitting passes and also try and release the ball early into midfield. There is not much-attacking threat from the hosts but Nigerian forward Simy is one that can produce the goods. Juventus Squad Isolated After Weston McKennie Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unavailable for Juventus after testing positive with COVID 19 virus while on international duty with Portugal. Alvaro Morata is likely replacement for the Portuguese legend with Federico Chiesa set to start out wide. Rodrigo Bentancur at the base of midfield will slot in as a sweeper with Arthur and Adrien Rabiot pushing forward. The experience of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini should keep things tidy at the back for the visitors.

When is Crotone vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Crotone vs Juventus match in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the Stadio Ezio Scida on October 18, 2020 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Crotone vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of Crotone vs Juventus clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Crotone vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Crotone vs Juventus can be viewed online on OTT platform SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Networks. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches. Juventus will win this game comfortably and the only thing that matters in this game is the margin of their victory.

