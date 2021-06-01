Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was picked as the player of the season, more commonly known as the Most Valuable Player (MVP), of the Serie A 2020-2021 season on Tuesday. The Belgian forward scored a total of 24 league goals, assisted 11 times and his consistency and dominance upfront played an instrumental role in Inter winning their first Serie A title in 11 years, breaking Juventus' winning streak. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Juventus Ready To Sell Portuguese Superstar

Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo was chosen as the best forward of the season. Despite Juventus' average season, Ronaldo was at his best, netting 29 league goals and ending the season as top-scorer of Serie A 2020-2021. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Gives a Big Update About CR7’s Transfer (Watch Video)

Romelu Lukaku's tweet

God is great! ✝️ Big thank you to my teammates and to Antonio Conte and his staff! This one is for the @Inter fans thank you for supporting us throughout this season! 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/q3Vv10EALs — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) May 31, 2021

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella won the best midfielder award while AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma bagged the award for the best goalkeeper with 14 clean sheets to his name. Cristian Romero of Atalanta clinched the award for the best defender. Also, Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic was selected as the best Under 23 player in the league.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).