Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Juventus is something that has made headlines time and again. Now, transfer Guru, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Ronaldo is in no mood to initiate a new contract with Juventus and Manchester United could be his next destination. For a while now, Cristiano Ronaldo's name has been attached to his former club. It is also said that Ole Gunnar Solskajer is in touch with CR7 almost every day. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner still has a year more to go for his contract to expire. Manchester United Posts a Picture of Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes, Caption of the Snap Triggers Transfer Rumours.

It was also reported that PSG is keen on having Ronaldo on board. Neymar Junior had also expressed his desire to play alongside CR7. But then came the news that CR7 is very close to signing the dotted line with the Red Devils. Rumours of his exit started firing up when Cristiano Raondlo was not spotted in the practice session of Serie A after a loss against AC Milan. In fact, he was spotted at the Ferrari Formula 1 factory along with the owner of Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not negotiating a new contract with Juventus, as of today. Club now waiting for Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes to decide if leaving Juventus this summer or not. 🇵🇹 Cristiano is still under contract with Juventus until June 2022 [€31m net/season]. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2021

It was further said, that the teammates are fed up with the kind of special treatment given to Ronaldo and they have isolated him. Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A 2020-21 had fired about 40 per cent goals for the team. Fortunately, the team qualified for the Champions League on the last day of Serie A 2020-21. Post this, Andrea Pirlo was sacked from the club and they got in Maurizio Sarri.

