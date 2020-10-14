Turin [Italy], October 14 (ANI): Footballer Weston McKennie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Juventus Football Club announced on Wednesday.

"Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for, by the protocol in force, the player, Weston McKennie, has tested positive for the COVID-19," the club said in a statement.

"In compliance with the regulations and the protocol, the team entered into fiduciary isolation this evening. This procedure will allow all persons negative... to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with people outside of the group. The Club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden," the Portuguese Football Federation had said in a statement.

"The Portuguese national is doing well, without symptoms, and is in isolation," it had added. (ANI)

