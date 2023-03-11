Crystal Palace will host defending champions Manchester City in their next English Premier League 2022-23 match on Saturday, March 11. Since the 1-0 loss against Tottenham, Manchester City are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions. They are currently at the 2nd spot in the English Premier League 2022-23 table with 58 points from 26 matches. A win in this match will help them to put more pressure on league leaders Arsenal. Crystal Palace meanwhile have registered only one win since the restart of the club football after the FIFA World Cup 2022. Although Palace's defense has managed to put up a good show, it is their forward line which has mainly struggled this season. They have only scored 21 goals (5th least) so far in the EPL 2022-23. Despite that, Palace are currently in the 12th place in EPL. Crystal Palace versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Siphamandla Mtolo, 29-Year-Old Footballer, Dies After Collapsing During Training.

The only Manchester City player who is doubtful for the upcoming Crystal Place clash is Phil Foden. With the Leipzig fixture coming up, Pep Guardiola will probably rest the forward. Meanwhile, Crystal Place will be missing midfielder Chieck Doucare who has a suspension. Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is also out with an injury.

When is Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Crystal Palace will be taking on Manchester City in their next match at English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, March 11. The game will start at 11:00 pm IST at Selhurst Park, London. Europa League 2022-23: Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes Star As Manchester United Crush Real Betis 4-1, Real Sociedad Face Defeat As Well.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. The important match between Crystal palace and Manchester City will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

