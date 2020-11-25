Argentina legend Diego Maradona passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 60 according to multiple reports. The former football star suffered a heart attack at his home just weeks after leaving the hospital where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain. Maradona was admitted to the hospital after falling unconscious during his birthday celebrations on October 30. A Look At The Best Moments in Argentine Great Diego Maradona's Footballing Career.

Diego Maradona is widely celebrated by many as the greatest football player of all time. The Argentine legend with his skills mesmerized people around the globe and made them fall in love with the game. He led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986 and was a legend at Barcelona and Napoli. Here, we take a look at some of the best goals scored by Diego Maradona.

Derby Delight

Diego Maradona joined Napoli in the summer of 1984 and produced this sensational goal against the club’s arch-rivals. The Argentine had scored a goal in the return fixture but was at his best in this game, scoring a hat-trick with this effort being the best of the lot. Maradona scored directly from a corner sending fans into a frenzy.

The Goal of the Century

In the quarter-final of the 1986 World Cu against England, the diminutive Argentine went on to score arguably the greatest goal ever. The Argentina winger dribbled past almost the entire England defence including the keeper to pass the ball in an unguarded net. This strike is described in world football as ‘The Goal of the Century’

Hand of God

This is arguably the most infamous goal in world football. Against England in the 1986 World Cup, Diego Maradona netted a goal with his hand which he described as it was scored ‘with a little of Maradona and a little of the Hand of God’. This was the first of the two goals which Maradona scored against the Three Lions that shocked the world.

