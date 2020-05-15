DOR vs SCH Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Football Match

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bundesliga is back from the coronavirus suspension and will restart with a mouthwatering clash between Borussia Dortmund (DOR) and Schalke (SCH). DOR vs SCH match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on May 16, 2020 (Saturday). This will be the first football match in any of the top five European leagues since mid-March. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 team for Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke in Bundesliga 2019-20, can scroll down below for more details. Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Football Streaming on Hotstar: Watch Free Live Telecast of Top Flight German League on TV in India.

The two arch-rivals will meet each other in the 156th Revierderby as local pride is on the line. Borussia Dortmund are second in the team standings and will look to cut the point gap between them and Bayern Munich at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Schalke are sixth in the table and a win will help them to get a foothold on the final European spot. Bundesliga New Schedule for Restart: Check Out Fixtures, Match Timings in IST of German Football League 2019-20 Season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Roman Burki (GK) should be your keeper for this game as he will be playing at home.

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Mats Hummels (DOR), Achraf Hakimi (DOR) and Jean-Clair Todibo (SCH) should be the three defenders in your team.

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Axel Witsel (DOR), Amine Harit (SCH), Weston McKennie (SCH) and Daniel Caligiuri (SCH) must be your midfielders.

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining slots in your team must be filled by Erling Haaland (DOR), Jadon Sancho (DOR) and Michael Gregoritsch (SCH).

Erling Haaland (DOR) must be selected as your captain for this match while Jean-Clair Todibo (SCH) can be picked as your vice-captain for this game.