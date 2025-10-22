AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda) in Margao, Goa, will witness many football superstars on Wednesday, October 22, when host team FC Goa lock horns with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr FC in their third AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 match. One of the finest footballers ever to embrace the game, Cristiano Ronaldo is not playing. But, even without the great CR7, the FC Goa vs Al-Nassr ACL Two 2025–26 is a star-studded fixture. Cristiano Ronaldo Not Travelling to India for FC Goa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match, Star Portugal Absent From Squad-Here's Why.

Ahead of this AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 Group D fixture, hosts FC Goa are placed last in the points table, with two losses in their last two games. Al-Nassr FC, on the other hand, are in the top spot, with two wins in their two games. The stakes stand very different for both sides; one will be eyeing a win to better the chances for survival, while the giants will target a massive win to better their GD even further.

FC Goa vs Al-Nassr Match Details

Match FC Goa vs Al-Nassr Date Wednesday, October 22 Time 07:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda) Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When Is FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

FC Goa will host Al-Nassr FC in their AFC Two 2025-26 league third match. The FC Goa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, October 22. The game is scheduled to be hosted at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda) in Margao, Goa, and has a scheduled start time of 07:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 in India. Therefore, the FC Goa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India. For the FC Goa vs Al-Nassr online viewing options, read below. Al-Zawraa 0-2 Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025–26: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Joao Felix Find Net Each As Knights of Najd Clinch Easy Away Win Without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

However, fans have an online viewing option to watch the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 in India. Fans can watch the FC Goa vs Al-Nassr live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but need to purchase either a match pass for 29 INR or a tour pass that costs 89 INR.

