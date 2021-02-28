FC Goa and Hyderabad FC are all set to lock horns with each other at the Fatoda Stadium in Goa. This will be no ordinary clash as one of them will proceed to the qualifiers of the ISL 2020-21. It’s a do or dies clash for both teams. Three teams have already made their way in the playoffs and there is just one spot up for grab. One of these two teams could make it to the qualifier and so this would turn out to be quite an interesting fixture. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team so that you can build your playing XI but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match. ISL 2021: Sunil Chhetri Will Finish His Career at Bengaluru FC, Says Naushad Moosa.

Goa is placed on number four with 30 points in their kitty. The team has so far won seven games out of 19 with nine draws and three losses. Hyderabad on the other hand has won six games out of 19 with 10 draws and three losses. They have 28 points and are placed on the fourth spot of the ISL 2020-21 points table. We already have three teams who have qualified for the playoffs. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 teams below:

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: GoalKeeper – FC Goal goalkeeper Mohammed Nawaz (FCG) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – James Donachie (FCG), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Nikhil Poojary (HFC), Chinglensana Singh (HFC) and Odei Onaindia (HFC) will be selected as the defenders.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG) and Joao Victor (HFC) should be selected as the midfielders.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Igor Angulo (FCG) and Aridane Santana (HFC) will be picked as the two forwards for this fantasy side.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammed Nawaz (FCG), James Donachie (FCG), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Nikhil Poojary (HFC), Chinglensana Singh (HFC), Odei Onaindia (HFC), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Joao Victor (HFC), Igor Angulo (FCG), Aridane Santana (HFC)

Igor Angulo (FCG) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Aridane Santana (HFC) will be the ideal pick for the vice-captain slot.

