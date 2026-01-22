Munich [Germany], January 22 (ANI): Bayern Munich climbed to second spot in the points tally, while Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona also secured crucial wins in their UEFA Champions League matches on Wednesday.

Harry Kane was the hero for Bayern as, after a goalless first half, he produced two magic strikes, the second being a brilliant penalty conversion, to hand his side important points to climb to number two, with six wins and a loss in seven games, with 18 points. They are just three short of table-toppers Arsenal, who are enjoying an unbeaten run with seven wins in seven games.

Shifting the focus to Prague, the action between SK Slavia Prague, a Czech club and Barcelona produced some exciting moments. Vasil Kusej stunned the Barca fans by putting his team in the front in the 10th minute at the home ground. However, Fermin Lopez scored two goals in the 34th and 42nd minutes to avert disaster for Barca. However, an own goal from star footballer Robert Lewandowski made the score 2-2 before half-time.

In the second half, Dani Olmo handed Barcelona the lead in the 63rd minute, while seven minutes later, Lewandowski made for his slip to give his side a two-goal lead. The contest ended 4-2 in favour of Barcelona, giving them the ninth spot in the table with four wins, a draw and two losses, with 13 points. Teams from positions 6 to 13 have the same number of points and win-loss records, with goal difference separating them.

A 78th-minute strike from Moises Caicedo also landed Chelsea a 1-0 win over Pafos FC, a Cyprus-based club, giving them the eighth spot.

Liverpool also sealed a 3-0 win over Marseille at Stade Velodrome, with Dominik Szoboslai (45+1 minute) giving Liverpool a lead. In the 72nd minute, an own goal from Gerimino doubled the lead for Liverpool, while in the extra time, Cody Gakpo sealed the third goal of the day for Liverpool, the defending Premier League champions. Liverpool climbs to fourth, with five wins and two losses, giving them 15 points. (ANI)

