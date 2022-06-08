Footballer Gerard Pique and Shakira decided to part ways recently and it was reported that the singer found out that Spanish football star was cheating on her. The two decided to bring their 12-year-old relationship to an end. However, as per a report, it is understood Pique didn't cheat on Shakira and journalist Jose Antonio Aviles there was no case of infidelity by Pique. Foul Play! As Gerard Pique and Shakira Separate Amid Cheating Allegations, Here’s a Look at Five Famous Footballers Who Cheated on Their Partners.

“Someone very, very close to Pique has assured me that there was no infidelity on his part,” Jose Antonio Aviles shared on Viva la Vida.

“There is a great surprise at the breakup and the statement that Shakira has sent. Their agreement was ‘you do what you want and I’ll do what I want’, but to present themselves as a couple to the public,” the reporter added.

Earlier, Pique and Shakira had issued a statement and said, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

The couple has two children--Milan and Sasha. Pique and Shakira had been living separately for some time now. The duo had met way back in 2010 during the football World Cup in South Africa.

