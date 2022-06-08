Superstar Colombian singer Shakira is one heck of a professional. Her professionalism remains unmatched, especially when her personal life is in the eye of the media storm these days. The 45-year-old has reportedly separated from her partner of 12 years, Barcelona football player Gerard Pique amidst an alleged cheating scandal. While the reason for Shakira and Gerard’s split remains unverified, the ‘Queen of Latin Music’ does not let it affect her work. She is all set to judge the dance competition series Dancing with Myself on NBC along with Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy. And Shakira shared a few fun moments with her co-judges on her Instagram stories and posts.

