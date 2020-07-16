Gareth Bale has been one of the most promising stars for Real Madrid. The Welsh footballer might be warming the bench for a while, but that obviously overshadows his talent. Bale is often praised for his speed, great crossing ability, a great left foot and exceptional physical qualities. Swift footed Bale played an integral role in his first season at Real Madrid, helping the club to win the 2013–14 Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League, scoring in both finals. On his birthday, let’s have a look at 5 best goals scored by Bale. Gareth Bale Transfer News Latest Update: Zinedine Zidane Brushes Off Real Madrid Striker's Exit Rumours, Says ‘We’re United’.

Header vs Atletico Madrid, 2014 UEFA Champions League Final:

Now here was the match that went down the live wire. Both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid stood on 1-1 during dying minutes of the match but it was Bale who stole the limelight with his amazing header At The 110th minute. He went on to give 2-1 lead to Real Madrid and the team clinched the finals by 4-1.

Bale’s 100th Goal vs Atlético Madrid, La Liga 2018-19:

Hosted by Atletico Madrid, the Welsh footballer scored a low shot which went beyond the goal-keeper Oblak. With this, Bale got a landmark of 100th goal for Real Madrid. They also went on to win the game by 1-3. Sergio Ramos had gifted him a special jersey inside the dressing room with 100 goals written at the back of it.

Left-Footed Goal vs Legia Warsaw, Champions League 2016-17:

Held At Bernabeu, Gareth Bale’s Left-Footed Goal Against Legia Warsaw Was Quite An Incredible One! The goal was netted at the 16th minute of the match and the team won the match comprehensively with Real Madrid winning the game 5-1. Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Morata were the ones who also chipped In with a goal. Gareth Bale’s Left Footed Netter Against Legia Warsaw Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’, Real Madrid Relives the Stunning Moment.

Stunner vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey 2014 Finals:

Here was another occasion when Gareth Bale Gave a 2-1 Win to Real in the Copa Del Rey 2014 Finals. So the match stood on 1-1 until Gareth Bale sprang into action. It was at the 85th minute that Gale netted this stunner and helped the team clinch the trophy.

Bicycle Kick vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2018 Finals

Here was another goal which would remain fresh in the archives of our memories for the time to come as Bale scored this amazing header during UEFA Champions League 2018 finals against Liverpool. The team won the game 3-1.

That's all we have in this article if you think that we have missed out on any of his stunning goals, feel free to contribute in the comments section below. We wish Gareth Bale a Very Happy Birthday!

