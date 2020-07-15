Gareth Bale’s future at Real Madrid has been a topic of much debate following the Welshman’s recent antics while being one of the substitutes. The 30-year-old was seen using a roll of duct tape as binoculars while sitting on the bench against Granada and before that he was photographed sleeping by putting the protective mask on his eyes during the Alaves game. But when asked about the forwards next potential destination Zinedine Zidane was quick to brush it off. Gareth Bale Continues His Funny Antics on Real Madrid’s Bench, Zinedine Zidane Says 'No Complaints'.

Gareth Bale’s role in the Real Madrid team this season has been next to non-existent, which has reduced even further since the football’s restart from coronavirus enforced suspension. The Welshman has played just 100 minutes since La Liga’s return and has taken the field for La Blancos on their last five games. Gareth Bale, Zinedine Zidane Engaged in Battle of Wills As Welshman’s Situation at Real Madrid Worsens Further.

Gareth Bale was close to leaving Real Madrid at the start of the season with a deal almost secured with Chinese club Jiangsu Suning. But Madrid president Florentino Perez changed his mind at the last moment. Since then Zidane has kept the Welshman out of the squad on several intervals, only including him if absolutely necessary.

But when Zidane was asked if Bale would leave in the summer, Zidane told a news conference ‘What a question. You try to put things between us, but you won't be able to. Every day you ask the same thing. You can do it; you have the right to ask what you want. But we're united. Gareth, James [Rodriguez], everyone.’

James Rodriguez is one of the players who have fallen out with Zinedine Zidane. The Real Madrid manager recently admitted that he doesn’t know if the Columbian will play for the record champions again this season. It is understood that the 29-year-old is also not keen on being involved without any central role and will leave once the season concludes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).