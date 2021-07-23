Manchester City, after playing last season without a recognised striker for most games, are closing in on a world-class centre-forward as Tottenham Hotspur are ready to part ways with star man Harry Kane for a mammoth transfer fee. The Englishman recently led England to a first major final in 55 years at Euro 2020 and is now ready to part ways with Spurs after breaking through during the 2014-15 season. Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Contacts Antoine Griezmann Over Potential Move.

According to a recent report from the Sun, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has agreed to let go of his star forward and join a direct rival. It is understood that Harry Kane is set to join defending champions Manchester City after agreeing on a record-breaking £400,000 a week deal with the club. Manchester City Can’t Afford To Sign a Striker This Summer, Says Pep Guardiola.

According to the publication, Daniel Levy revealed his decision about Harry Kane last week. ‘Harry is delighted. He never wanted to leave on bad terms. His value has never been higher,’ the news outlet quoted a source saying.

The Tottenham Hotspur chief is agreed to let his star man leave but it is understood that the club will need a transfer fee of around £160million to sanction his departure. Manchester City are interested in signing England’s target man and now the onus is on them to meet the North London club’s demands.

Harry Kane handed his transfer request earlier this summer after the North London outfit finished another season without a trophy, falling short against Manchester City in April’s League Cup Final. Now 27, the striker has previously spoken about his desire to win trophies and a move to Manchester City certainly guarantees that.

