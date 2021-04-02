Manchester City are unlikely to sign a striker this summer despite Sergio Aguero leaving the club said head coach Pep Guardiola. The City gaffer admitted that it would be difficult to replace the club’s record goal-scorer. Aguero confirmed he would be leaving City at the end of this season after a decade long spell at the Etihad. The 32-year-old Argentine has, however, been struggling with injuries and COVID-19. The four-time Premier League winners have been linked with Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez as a potential replacement for the departing Aguero. Erling Haaland Transfer Update: Borussia Dortmund Striker Reportedly Wants To Play Only for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

But Guardiola said that City, like most football clubs globally, have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and that could force the club to change their summer plans. "I want to be clear, maybe we are going to find a new player to replace him (Aguero) but in terms of numbers (of goals it is) impossible," Guardiola was quoted as saying by Goal ahead of City's Premier League match against Leicester City on Saturday.

"In terms of what he means, impossible. There are a lot of big chances that maybe we are not going to sign a striker for next season,” he added. “We have enough players in the first team - and interesting players - with the world economics that we will not sign a striker for next season."

Asked why City would sign a striker in the summer transfer window, Guardiola said “We (City) cannot afford it”. City would be left with Gabriel Jesus as the only recognised strikers in the first team. “With these prices it’s impossible - we cannot afford it. That’s not going to happen. All the clubs struggle financially and we are not an exception."

City are one of the top European clubs linked with Haaland, who is also a target for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. Haaland’s father Alf-Inge and his agent Mino Raiola reportedly held a meeting on Thursday with Barcelona president Joan Laporta over a possible transfer. But City and PSG are thought to be ahead given their financial might.

