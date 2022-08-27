Hertha Berlin will take on Borussia Dortmund in the latest round of Bundesliga 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Olympic stadium in Berlin on August 27, 2022 (Saturday)as the teams aim for maximum points from the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 live streaming details can scroll down below. UEFA Champions League Groups 2022-23: Here’s A Look at UCL Groups Ahead of Upcoming Season Following the Draw Event.

Hertha Berlin managed to secure their top-flight status ahead of the new season but will be disappointed with their start t this campaign, The team from the capital have amassed just one point from three games and will be aiming to register a first win. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will aim to get back to winning ways after defeat to Werder Bremen where they conceded twice in extra time.

When is Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund match in Bundesliga 2022-23 will take place on August 27, 2022 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin and is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch live telecast the Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund match on Sony Network channels as they are the official broadcasters of Bundesliga 2022-23 in the country. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or other Sony Sports channels to catch the live action on their TV sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2022-23 in India. So fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2022 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).