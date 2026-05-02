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Bundesliga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Newly crowned Bundesliga 2025-26 champions Bayern Munich host bottom-placed 1. FC Heidenheim at the Allianz Arena on 2 May 2026. While the Bavarians secured their 34th league title on Matchday 30, the stakes remain high for the visitors, who face a desperate battle to avoid relegation in what will be their 100th match in the German top flight. Bayern Munich Crowned Bundesliga 2025-26 Champion; Die Roten Win 35th German League Title.

Bayern Munich vs 1 FC Heidenheim 1846 Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 2.

Venue: Allianz Arena in München

Time: 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs 1 FC Heidenheim 1846 Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Bundesliga action through the following options:

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Bayern Munich vs 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 2025–26 live streaming online.

Telecast: Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India might find the Bayern Munich vs 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network Ten TV channels.

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition Bundesliga 2025–26 (Matchday 32) Venue Allianz Arena, Munich Current Standings Bayern Munich (1st), 1. FC Heidenheim (18th) Bayern Form W-W-W-W-W (Last 5 league games) Heidenheim Form W-L-D-L-L Bayern Absentees Serge Gnabry, Raphael Guerreiro (Injury) Heidenheim Absentees Sirlord Conteh, Mikkel Kaufmann (Injury) IND TV/Streaming Sony Sports Network/ Sony LIV

Team News

Head coach Vincent Kompany is expected to make significant changes to his starting line-up following a high-scoring 5-4 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals earlier this week.

With the domestic title already in the bag, Kompany’s primary focus is now on the European semi-final second leg on Wednesday. Key figures such as Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala are likely to be rested, potentially giving starts to Nicolas Jackson and Leon Goretzka. UCL 2025–26: Paris Saint-Germain Take Slender Lead After 5–4 Win Over Bayern Munich in First-Leg Semifinal Goal-Fest.

For 1. FC Heidenheim, this milestone fixture is overshadowed by the threat of the drop. Currently sitting 18th in the table, Frank Schmidt’s side will be relegated tonight if they fail to secure points and results elsewhere go against them.

Captain Patrick Mainka is set to make his 100th Bundesliga appearance, having not missed a single minute of league action since the club's promotion in 2023. However, injuries to Sirlord Conteh and Mikkel Kaufmann, along with a late fitness test for defender Benedikt Gimber, have complicated Schmidt’s selection process.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).