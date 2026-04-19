Bundesliga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Bayern Munich could move within touching distance of another Bundesliga title on Sunday, 19 April 2026, as they host VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena. Vincent Kompany’s side enters Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 30 holding a significant lead at the summit, buoyed by a 16-match unbeaten streak. With only four fixtures remaining after this weekend, a victory for the Bavarians would effectively secure the German crown, provided results elsewhere in the league favour them. Cristiano Ronaldo Roasts Lookalike in Hilarious Exchange, Al-Nassr Star Says ‘You Don’t Look Like Me, You Are Very Ugly’ (Watch Video).

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 19.

Venue: Allianz Arena in München

Time: 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Bundesliga action through the following options:

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart 2025–26 live streaming online.

Telecast: Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India might find the Bayern vs VfB Stuttgart 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network Ten TV channels. ‘We’ll Back to We’re Back’ Coventry City Fan Goes Viral for His Distinct Placards As Frank Lampard-Coached Side Return to EPL After 25 Years.

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition Bundesliga 2025–26 (Matchday 30) Date Sunday, 19 April 2026 Kick-off Time 15:30 CEST (14:30 BST / 19:00 IST) Venue Allianz Arena, Munich Bayern Manager Vincent Kompany Stuttgart Manager Sebastian Hoeneß UK Broadcaster Amazon Prime PPV / Sky Sports (Highlights) India Broadcaster Sony Sports Network / SonyLIV US Broadcaster ESPN+

Bayern have been the dominant force in the 2025–26 campaign, recording 105 goals and conceding remarkably few. Their attacking fluidity has been spearheaded by a revamped front line, with summer signings such as Luis Díaz and Nicolas Jackson integrating seamlessly alongside Jamal Musiala. The hosts have transformed the Allianz Arena into a fortress, suffering only one home league defeat throughout the entire season.

VfB Stuttgart arrive in Munich with their own high stakes, currently fighting to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification. Under Sebastian Hoeneß, the Swabians have remained a competitive unit, currently sitting in the European spots. While they may lack Bayern’s clinical transition play, Stuttgart possess a physical edge, winning over 54% of their duels and aerial battles this season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).