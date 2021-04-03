Liverpool will take on Arsenal in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Emirates Stadium on April 3, 2021 (late Saturday night). Both teams have European ambitions and will be looking to take a huge step towards it. Meanwhile, fans searching for Arsenal vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Roberto Firmino Injury Update: Brazilian Returns To Liverpool Training Ahead of Arsenal Clash.

Both teams have been inconsistent this season but have the chance to close the gap on the top four with a win in this clash. Liverpool defeated Wolves last time-around to end their two-game losing streak while Arsenal came back from 3-0 down against West Ham to conjure up a point. The earlier meeting at Anfield saw Jurgen Klopp’s men come out on top but any result is possible given their recent form.

When is Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Arsenal vs Liverpool United match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on April 04, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and will begin at 12L30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Liverpool match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Liverpool match.

