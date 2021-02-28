AS Roma will host AC Milan in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on February 28, 2021 (late Sunday Night). Both teams have high hopes this season and will be looking to cut the points gap on leaders Inter Milan. Meanwhile, fans searching for AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Manchester United Fans React After Europa League 2020–21 Last 16 Draw Against AC Milan.

AC Milan have fallen off the pace in recent games which have seen them lose ground on city rivals Inter Milan at the top of the points table. Stefano Pioli’s team have lost two consecutive games in the league and will be hoping to end that poor run. Meanwhile, AS Roma are battling for Champions League places and will move into the top four with a win. This is a must-win game for both sides and the result will have huge implications at the top of the table.

AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

AS Roma vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome and will begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place on March 01, 2021 (Monday).

How to Watch AS Roma vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of AS Roma vs AC Milan on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

