Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will face each other in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on January 24, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams are on a downward spiral at the moment and will be looking to put an end to that. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC in ISL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Bengaluru are one of the most consistent teas in the league history but this season, the Blues have been well below their standards which has seen them struggle near the lower reaches of the points table. The Carles Cuadrat’s team have lost five of their last six games in the competition. Meanwhile, Odisha after just one win in this campaign, find themselves at the bottom of the standings. Bengaluru emerged as 2-1 winners in the first fixture between the two teams.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 24, 2021 (Sunday). The match will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the BFC vs OFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the BFC vs OFC clash online for fans.

