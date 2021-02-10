Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will square off against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match no 89. The game will be held at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. Both sides are in urgent need of a win if they want to stay alive in the semi-final race of ISL Season 7. CFC failed to score ninth time in their season as their last match against Bengaluru FC ended in a goalless draw. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for CFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21 live streaming online along with live telecast and score update details. CFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Chennaiyin FC has faced Jamshedpur FC seven times in ISL, where Marina Machans has won three games while JFC has tasted victory only on one occasion, the remaining three ended in a draw. These two teams met last time on November 24, 2020, at Tilak Maidan Stadium where CFC emerged victorious by 2-1. CFC is on the 8th position with 17 points, while JFC sits at the 7th position with 18 points. The upcoming game will be no less than an eliminator for Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on February 10, 2021 (Wednesday). The match will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the CFC vs JFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the CFC vs JFC clash online for fans.

