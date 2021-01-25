Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will be taking on each other at the GMC Stadium. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming details of the game but before let’s have a look at the previous results of the match. The two teams met each other in the ISL 2020-21 match in the first leg of the tournament. Back then Mumbai City FC walked away with the 2-1 win. Mumbai City FC is placed on number one of the ISL 2020-21 points table with nine wins and one loss. The remaining games ended with a draw. Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of CFC vs MCFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Chennaiyin FC is placed on number six of the ISL 2020-21 points table. The team has three wins and four losses. The remaining games ended with a draw. From their last five games, the team has won only one match. Whereas, the Mumbai City FC walk into the fixture with a win. All eyes will be on the likes of Hernan Santana and Adam le Fondre who have been scoring consistently. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 25, 2021 (Monday). The match will take place at the GMC Stadium in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the CFC vs MCFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the CFC vs MCFC clash online for fans.

