Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC are taking on each other in the second round of ISL 2020-21. This is the second time that the teams are taking on each other in the ISL 2020-21. The match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So the last time the two teams met each other in the ISL 2020-21, it was the Mumbai City FC who walked away with a 2-1 win. It was Harnan Santana and Adam le Fondre who scored one goal each for the table-topper Mumbai City FC. CFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Chennaiyin FC had Jakub Slyvestr who had scored a lone goal for the team and Mumbai City FC ended up having the last laugh. Mumbai City FC is currently at the top of the points table with nine wins out of 12 matches. The team has so far faced a couple of draws and one loss. Chennaiyin FC is placed now on position six with 13 points. Having won three games out of 13, the team lost four matches. With six draws in his kitty, the team will be looking for a straight win. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Vasco, Goa. The match will take place on January 25, 2021 (Monday) and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the CFC vs MCFC clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

