Barcelona will travel to Granada in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Los Carames Stadium on January 9, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams come into this game on the back on contrasting results but with the aim of making claim for respective European places. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch Granada vs Barcelona La Liga 2020-21 match can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Praised by Twitterati After Leading Barcelona to 3–2 Comeback Win Over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga 2020–21.

Barcelona have won back to back games but will be hoping to make it three in a row for the first time this season. Meanwhile, Granada have fallen off the pace in recent games, losing two of their previous three games but will be hoping to bounce back against the Catalans, who have been inconsistent this season and have looked shaky at the back.

When is Granada vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Granada vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played on January 9, 2021 (Saturday). The clash will be held at Los Carames and the game is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Granada vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

There are no official broadcasters available for La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to live telecast the Granada vs Barcelona match live on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Granada vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

But fans in India can still follow the live-action thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming of Granada vs Barcelona for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2021 09:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).