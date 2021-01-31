Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC are locking horns in the first game of the Super Sunday. The first game will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. In this article, we shall talk about the live streaming online and live telecast updates of the game. But that will be in the latter part of the article, we shall have a look at the preview of the match first. The fixture is said to be quite interesting as this would be a battle between the teams that are placed on the mid-table table of the ISL 2020-21. Hyderabad FC is placed on number five of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 19 points. HFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Out of the last five games played by the team, Hyderabad FC won one match and the remaining game ended with a draw. Chennaiyin FC is placed on number six of the points table with 16 points in their kitty. Out of the 14 games played by the team, they have won three, lost four and the remaining matches ended with a draw. Out of their last five outings, the team has lost one game and walked away with the last laugh on one occasion. The remaining games ended with a draw. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Furtado Stadium in Goa. The game will be played on January 31 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to start at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the HFC vs BFC clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2021 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).