Defending champions Juventus will take on title hopeful AS Roma in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Allianz Stadium on February 06, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams are coming into the game on the back of some brilliant results and will look to continue that. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs AS Roma live streaming can scroll down below for more details.

AS Roma are a point above opponents Juventus in the points table and will be looking to stay there as the capital side continue to remain in title contention entering the second half of the season. Meanwhile, Andrea Pirlo’s team have found consistency after some poor results but need to almost perfect from here on if they are to retain their title as they currently find themselves eight points behind leaders Inter Milan having played two games fewer.

Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs AS Roma match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Juventus Stadium and will begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place on February 06, 2021 (Saturday).

How to Watch Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs AS Roma on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

