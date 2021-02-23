Juventus will take on Crotone in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on February 22, 2021 (late Monday night). Andrea Pirlo’s team will be looking to get back to winning ways while the bottom side will be hoping to end their losing run. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Crotone live streaming can scroll down below. Juventus Announce 20-Man Squad for Serie A 2020–21 Match Against Crotone, Check Out Probable Starting XI.

Juventus come into this game on the back of consecutive defeats both domestically and in Europe. The record Italian champions find themselves 11 points behind leaders Inter Milan and would be hoping to cut the gap by taking advantage of their games in hand. Meanwhile, Crotone are at the bottom of the team standings and have lost their previous four games in the league but could provide an upset given the first team members missing for the Biancoenri’s.

Juventus vs Crotone, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs Crotone match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Juventus Stadium and will begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 23, 2021 (Tuesday).

How to Watch Juventus vs Crotone, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs Crotone on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2021 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).